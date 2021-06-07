Menu
2015 Chevrolet Suburban

77,345 KM

Details Description Features

$49,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LTZ 4WD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

77,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7179965
  • Stock #: F41E73
  • VIN: 1GNSKKKC5FR138280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Black

3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Dual Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning & Safety Alert Seat, Leather Shift Knob, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Navigation System, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Sensor Indicator, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wireless Charging.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heated rear seats
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
SENSOR INDICATOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

