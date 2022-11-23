$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2015 Chevrolet Suburban
LT
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
380,087KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9409966
- Stock #: 231862
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 380,087 KM
4WD 4dr LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9