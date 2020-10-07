2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

Cargo Net

4-wheel drive

Rear Vision Camera

Front and Rear Parking Assist

Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator

Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)

Wireless charging (Only on vehicles built after 10/5/14. Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)

Steering, power

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Alternator, 150 amps

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Defogger, rear-window electric

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

Fascia, front body-colour

Fascia, rear colour-keyed

Glass, deep tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Assist handles, all seats

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Power outlet, 110-volt

Windows, power, all express down, front express up

Battery, 720 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating

Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator

GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)

Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver

Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Automatic Occupant Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on

Mouldings, body-colour bodyside

Headlamps, high intensity discharge

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area

Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination

Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers

Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system

Keyless start, switch