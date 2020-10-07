JUST IN LOCAL MB VEHICLE 2015 CHEVROLET TAHOE LTZ THIS VEHICLE IS IN AMAZING SHAPE AND ITS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF. WE HAVE DONE A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. IT ALSO HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS THE VEHICLE WAS OWEND BY A OLDER COUPLE THAT WENT SOUTH EVER WINTER SO THERE IS NO RUST ON IT AND THAT IS MOSTLY HIGHWAY KMS ON THIS VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lamps
Cargo Net
4-wheel drive
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Parking Assist
Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator
Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
Wireless charging (Only on vehicles built after 10/5/14. Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Steering, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Fascia, front body-colour
Fascia, rear colour-keyed
Glass, deep tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Assist handles, all seats
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Battery, 720 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Keyless start, switch
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, sensor indicator
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.