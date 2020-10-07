2015 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Cloth Interior Wheels Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum Split Front Bench Seats side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.