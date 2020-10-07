Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

32,706 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT | Accident Free | Locally Owned | AWD | Rear Camera |

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT | Accident Free | Locally Owned | AWD | Rear Camera |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale Price

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

32,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5884719
  • Stock #: F3MJX5
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB7FL221661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sable Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Bluetooth, And All Wheel Drive! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Accident Free
Locally Owned & Serviced
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cloth Interior
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
Split Front Bench Seats
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

