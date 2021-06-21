Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

74,189 KM

Details

$15,680

+ tax & licensing
$15,680

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$15,680

+ taxes & licensing

74,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386878
  • Stock #: F443XR
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB7FL158318

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F443XR
  • Mileage 74,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

