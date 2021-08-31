Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Trax

29,305 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT* AWD/Remote Starter/SXM/ONLY 29,305 km

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT* AWD/Remote Starter/SXM/ONLY 29,305 km

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 7774086
  2. 7774086
Contact Seller

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

29,305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7774086
  • Stock #: 25183
  • VIN: 3GNCJSSB2FL181982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25183
  • Mileage 29,305 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY 29,305 km * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, SATELLITE RADIO DECENT CARGO SPACE, EASY MANEUVERABILITY and EFFICIENCY checks all the boxes in this 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT! Equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE STARTER, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITEVRADIO, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2017 Kia Soul SX* He...
 57,374 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tacoma S...
 0 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Maxima S...
 141,500 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory