2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS FWD
$14,888
- Listing ID: 8232453
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB4FL153830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
BLUETOOTH, ONSTAR, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, 5 PASSENGER, POWER STEERING, ABS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SPOILER, MP3 CAPABILITY, TELESCOPE, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, USB INPUT
___________________________________________________________________
