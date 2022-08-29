$16,497+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS Bluetooth | Power Mirrors
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$16,497
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9075496
- Stock #: F4PXFH
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB5FL248056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4PXFH
- Mileage 81,585 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Black Granite Metallic
Key Features
- 4 Speakers
- Bluetooth® For Phone
- Brake assist
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fully Automatic Headlights
- Power door mirrors
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
Reviews:
* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. It's said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear. Many owners appreciate the high-tech feature content, including the MyLink app, which allows remote smartphone control of numerous vehicle functions, as well as the back-up camera and built-in Wi-Fi. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!
Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.