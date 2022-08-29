$13,259+ tax & licensing
$13,259
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS
110,917KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9319195
- Stock #: F4V6F2
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB0FL195525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Security System
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Driver Information Centere
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down
Heater duct, rear, floor
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Console, front centere with 2 cup holders and storage
Cup holders, 2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest
Display, 3.5" monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays, Ice Blue back lighting
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centere position lap belt
Horn, single-note
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Chassis, front-wheel drive
Shift indicator, manual transmission
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Audio system feature, 4-speaker system
Steel Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, Anthracite bodyside
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
