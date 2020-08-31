Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

30,940 KM

Details Description Features

$16,348

+ tax & licensing
$16,348

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

S | Panoramic Sunroof | Remote Start | V6 Engine | 2 Sets of Tires |

2015 Chrysler 200

S | Panoramic Sunroof | Remote Start | V6 Engine | 2 Sets of Tires |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$16,348

+ taxes & licensing

30,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5824008
  Stock #: F3JT3U
  VIN: 1C3CCCBG7FN718340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3JT3U
  • Mileage 30,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for Winter! Factory Remote Start and 2 Sets of Tires! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Panoramic Sunroof
V6 Engine
Factory Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 18" x 8" Satin Carbon Aluminum
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

