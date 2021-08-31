2015 Chrysler 200

- Listing ID: 7996530
- Stock #: F4AFT7
- VIN: 1C3CCCFB7FN560533
-
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
127,052 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
Wheels: 17" x 7" Steel w/Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
