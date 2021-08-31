Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

127,052 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,052KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7996530
  • Stock #: F4AFT7
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB7FN560533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P215/55R17 BSW AS
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
Wheels: 17" x 7" Steel w/Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
4 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

