Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

116,898 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX FWD

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

116,898KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8119432
  • Stock #: 345455
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB0FN645455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 345455
  • Mileage 116,898 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Clean Title
  • Low Mileage
  • Push Button Start
  • Bluetooth

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2012 Ford Flex 4DR L...
 213,451 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Compass 4W...
 89,496 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 quattro...
 140,065 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory