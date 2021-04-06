Menu
2015 Chrysler 300

64,533 KM

Details Description Features

$18,770

+ tax & licensing
$18,770

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 300

2015 Chrysler 300

Touring RWD | SUNROOF | NAVI |

2015 Chrysler 300

Touring RWD | SUNROOF | NAVI |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$18,770

+ taxes & licensing

64,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863976
  • Stock #: F3X4JR
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG0FH832713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,533 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Chrysler 300 Touring Sedan Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

