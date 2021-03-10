Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

9,343 KM

Details Description Features

$46,499

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

SRT 392

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Certified

9,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6715505
  Stock #: 79751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sublime Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 79751
  • Mileage 9,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-Size Cars, 2dr Cpe SRT 392, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
TIRES: P275/40ZR20 PERFORMANCE
BLACK HIGH PERFORMANCE LAGUNA LEATHER SEATS
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO -inc: Auto Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Remote Start System Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Tip Start (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24K -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto SRT Track Pack
SUBLIME GREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

