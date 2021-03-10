2015 Dodge Challenger

TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
TIRES: P275/40ZR20 PERFORMANCE
BLACK HIGH PERFORMANCE LAGUNA LEATHER SEATS
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO -inc: Auto Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Remote Start System Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Tip Start (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24K -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto SRT Track Pack
SUBLIME GREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.