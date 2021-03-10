2015 Dodge Challenger

Certified

$46,499 + taxes & licensing 9,343 KM Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 6715505

6715505 Stock #: 79751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sublime Green

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 79751

Mileage 9,343 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers TIRES: P275/40ZR20 PERFORMANCE BLACK HIGH PERFORMANCE LAGUNA LEATHER SEATS ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO -inc: Auto Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Remote Start System Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Tip Start (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24K -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto SRT Track Pack SUBLIME GREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.