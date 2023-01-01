$24,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Durango
Limited *LOADED* *AWD*
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
- Listing ID: 9456559
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG1FC926939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
ACCIDENT FREE.
2015 DODGE DURANGO LIMITED LOADED 3.6L VVT 6 CYLINDER 7 passenger with ONLY 167,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, HEATED LEATHER seating FRONT AND BACK, COOLED/VENTED/AC FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, 4X4 WITH DIFFERENT FUNCTIONALITY, DOUBLE REAR DVD PLAYER, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $24,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
