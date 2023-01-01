Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,648 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544940
  • Stock #: 23416
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR605602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Redline Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,648 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 134,707 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 129,115 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 147,314 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory