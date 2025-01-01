$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
Vehicle Description
VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR665764
Odometer: 226,588 KM
Exterior: White
Interior: Black Cloth
Seating Capacity: 7 Passengers
Doors: 4
Powertrain: 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel | Automatic | Front-Wheel Drive
Fresh Safety Included!
The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is a versatile and spacious minivan built to handle family life or work needs with ease. It comes well-equipped and safety-certified—ready to drive off the lot!🔧 Performance & Powertrain
3.6L V6 engine (Flex Fuel capable)
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Power steering
Traction control
ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
7-passenger seating with 3rd-row seats
Cloth interior
Adjustable steering wheel
Power driver seat
Rear air conditioning
Rear defrost
Wood trim accents
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Cruise control
AM/FM/CD stereo system
Satellite radio
DVD player for rear-seat entertainment
Hard top roof
Luggage rack for extra storage
Clean white exterior
204-255-1297