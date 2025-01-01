Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT – Reliable 7-Seater Family Van

📍 Available now at The Car Guy Inc – 2850 Dugald Road
🕒 Please contact us to schedule a time for viewing!
📞 Office: (204) 255-1297 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
📧 Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca | Dealer #4660

VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR665764
Odometer: 226,588 KM
Exterior: White
Interior: Black Cloth
Seating Capacity: 7 Passengers
Doors: 4
Powertrain: 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel | Automatic | Front-Wheel Drive
Fresh Safety Included!

The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is a versatile and spacious minivan built to handle family life or work needs with ease. It comes well-equipped and safety-certified—ready to drive off the lot!

🔧 Performance & Powertrain

3.6L V6 engine (Flex Fuel capable)
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Power steering
Traction control
ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

🚗 Interior & Comfort

7-passenger seating with 3rd-row seats
Cloth interior
Adjustable steering wheel
Power driver seat
Rear air conditioning
Rear defrost
Wood trim accents

🔌 Convenience & Technology

Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Cruise control
AM/FM/CD stereo system
Satellite radio
DVD player for rear-seat entertainment

📦 Exterior Features

Hard top roof
Luggage rack for extra storage
Clean white exterior

🎉 Come down to our dealership – The Car Guy Inc, 2850 Dugald Road – to check it out!
We are open Monday to Friday: 10AM – 6PM | Saturday: 10AM – 5PM
📞 Toll-Free: 1-866-439-2295 💬 Call, email, or visit us today It comes well-equipped and safety-certified—ready to drive off the lot!</p><hr data-start=896 data-end=899 /><h3 data-start=901 data-end=936>🔧 <strong data-start=908 data-end=936>Performance & Powertrain</strong></h3><ul data-start=937 data-end=1093><li data-start=937 data-end=973><p data-start=939 data-end=973>3.6L V6 engine (Flex Fuel capable)</p></li><li data-start=974 data-end=998><p data-start=976 data-end=998>Automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=999 data-end=1024><p data-start=1001 data-end=1024>Front-wheel drive (FWD)</p></li><li data-start=1025 data-end=1041><p data-start=1027 data-end=1041>Power steering</p></li><li data-start=1042 data-end=1060><p data-start=1044 data-end=1060>Traction control</p></li><li data-start=1061 data-end=1093><p data-start=1063 data-end=1093>ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1095 data-end=1098 /><h3 data-start=1100 data-end=1129>🚗 <strong data-start=1107 data-end=1129>Interior & Comfort</strong></h3><ul data-start=1130 data-end=1294><li data-start=1130 data-end=1170><p data-start=1132 data-end=1170>7-passenger seating with 3rd-row seats</p></li><li data-start=1171 data-end=1187><p data-start=1173 data-end=1187>Cloth interior</p></li><li data-start=1188 data-end=1215><p data-start=1190 data-end=1215>Adjustable steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1216 data-end=1235><p data-start=1218 data-end=1235>Power driver seat</p></li><li data-start=1236 data-end=1259><p data-start=1238 data-end=1259>Rear air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=1260 data-end=1274><p data-start=1262 data-end=1274>Rear defrost</p></li><li data-start=1275 data-end=1294><p data-start=1277 data-end=1294>Wood trim accents</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1296 data-end=1299 /><h3 data-start=1301 data-end=1336>🔌 <strong data-start=1308 data-end=1336>Convenience & Technology</strong></h3><ul data-start=1337 data-end=1490><li data-start=1337 data-end=1372><p data-start=1339 data-end=1372>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1373 data-end=1389><p data-start=1375 data-end=1389>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=1390 data-end=1414><p data-start=1392 data-end=1414>AM/FM/CD stereo system</p></li><li data-start=1415 data-end=1432><p data-start=1417 data-end=1432>Satellite radio</p></li><li data-start=1433 data-end=1473><p data-start=1435 data-end=1473>DVD player for rear-seat entertainment</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1599 data-end=1602 /><h3 data-start=1604 data-end=1632>📦 <strong data-start=1611 data-end=1632>Exterior Features</strong></h3><ul data-start=1633 data-end=1704><li data-start=1633 data-end=1648><p data-start=1635 data-end=1648>Hard top roof</p></li><li data-start=1649 data-end=1681><p data-start=1651 data-end=1681>Luggage rack for extra storage</p></li><li data-start=1682 data-end=1704><p data-start=1684 data-end=1704>Clean white exterior</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1706 data-end=1709 /><p> </p><p data-start=1711 data-end=1992>🎉 <strong data-start=1714 data-end=1802>Come down to our dealership – <em data-start=1746 data-end=1763>The Car Guy Inc</em>, 2850 Dugald Road – to check it out!</strong><br data-start=1802 data-end=1805 />We are open <strong data-start=1817 data-end=1872>Monday to Friday: 10AM – 6PM | Saturday: 10AM – 5PM</strong><br data-start=1872 data-end=1875 />📞 <strong data-start=1878 data-end=1892>Toll-Free:</strong> 1-866-439-2295 💬 <strong data-start=1913 data-end=1992>Call, email, or visit us today</strong></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan