Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 4552740
  2. 4552740
  3. 4552740
  4. 4552740
  5. 4552740
  6. 4552740
  7. 4552740
  8. 4552740
  9. 4552740
  10. 4552740
  11. 4552740
  12. 4552740
  13. 4552740
  14. 4552740
  15. 4552740
  16. 4552740
  17. 4552740
  18. 4552740
  19. 4552740
  20. 4552740
  21. 4552740
  22. 4552740
  23. 4552740
  24. 4552740
  25. 4552740
  26. 4552740
  27. 4552740
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,953KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4552740
  • Stock #: 86906A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR744421
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package

Top Features include:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Engine block heater
  • Keyless entry
  • USB connector
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
  • Brake assist
  • CD/MP3 player
  • AUX input
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!

This vehicle has been fully inspected and reconditioned by a jouneyman technician at our dealership. 

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details!

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Additional Features
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Accent GL
 64,348 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna LE
 50,478 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 14,411 KM
$17,700 + tax & lic
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Send A Message