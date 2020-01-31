Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | 6.5' Touch Screen | DVD | Bluetooth|

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$13,778

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4676343
  • Stock #: 19812A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR732399
Exterior Colour
True Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

* Keyless Entry, USB, Power Windows, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, A/C, Front All Season Tires, Temporary Spare Tire, Floor Mats, Cloth Seats, and more!This Dodge Grand Caravan has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum (Wgh), Uconnect Hands-Free Group -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, True Blue Pearl.*Drive Your Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Luxury with These Packages*SXT Plus Group -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH), Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Window Group, Power 2nd-Row Windows, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows, Kumho Brand Tires, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Single Dvd Entertainment Group -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, 6 Speakers, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd-Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control, Black/Light Greystone, Cloth Bucket Seats, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Autostick Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for family transportation, and you don't have a lot of money to spend, then the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan is about the only vehicle on your list.*Visit Us Today *Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB or call us at 204-339-2011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • True Blue Pearl
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (WGH)
  • RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
  • CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
  • SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Cha...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd-R...
  • SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH) Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group Power 2nd-Row Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows Kumho Brand Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

