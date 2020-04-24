Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,527KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4918899
  • Stock #: 73192
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR504570
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2016 Cadillac SRX Pr...
 42,635 KM
$29,499 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon XL De...
 68,055 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain SLT...
 57,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Send A Message