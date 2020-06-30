Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,601 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package | Local Trade | No Accident History |

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package | Local Trade | No Accident History |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  • Listing ID: 5328599
  • Stock #: F38EE8
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR530351
Sale Price

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned with No Accident History! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Local Trade
No Accident History
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Cloth Interior
Bench Middle Seats
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
Power Windows
Power Door Locks


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wood Trim Interior
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

