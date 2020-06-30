Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

101,624 KM

Details Description Features

$15,066

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Canada Value Package 7 Passenger | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  • Listing ID: 5337326
  • Stock #: F38DBF
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR611912

101,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38DBF
  • Mileage 101,624 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger Seating
Bluetooth
Available SiriusXM Radio
Rear View Camera
Rear Climate Control

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wood Trim Interior
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

