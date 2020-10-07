Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

40,365 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD Entertainment System | Rear Camera | Touch Screen

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD Entertainment System | Rear Camera | Touch Screen

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6121986
  • Stock #: F3NNGT
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR721546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival ! Fully Loaded With DVD Entertainment System, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Power Seat and More ! ULTRA LOW KM !!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Wood Trim Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

