2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,051 KM

Details Description Features

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

178,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6811682
  • Stock #: F3WU1A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR647622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,051 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT SXT Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright White Clearcoat

2nd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 4 Speakers, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Climate Group, Dual Climate Control, Front Bucket Seats, HDMI Input Jack, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power 2nd-Row Windows, Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows, Power steering, Power Window Group, Power windows, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Single DVD Entertainment Group, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SXT Plus Group, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH), Wireless Headphones.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

