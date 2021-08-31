2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,399 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 4 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7743333

7743333 Stock #: F48437

F48437 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR503288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48437

Mileage 142,499 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Wood Trim Interior Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

