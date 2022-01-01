2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 4 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8082127

Stock #: 274000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 108,405 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Covers Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Easy-clean floor mats BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift... SE PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Power Window Group Power 2nd-Row Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows Wheels: 17" x 6.5" 5-Spoke Aluminum Sunscreen Glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.