2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$25,977 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8524574

8524574 Stock #: 25497

25497 VIN: 2C4RDGDGXFR604441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,495 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Seating 3RD ROW SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.