2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

55,128 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

SXT

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

55,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624348
  • Stock #: 95991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 55,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Redline Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (WGH)
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Cha...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd-R...
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum (WGH) Body-Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group Power 2nd-Row Windows Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Power 3rd-Row Quarter-Vented Windows Kumho Brand Tires

