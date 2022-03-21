2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$20,150 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 5 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8660503

8660503 Stock #: F4EN9T

F4EN9T VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR503034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Redline Pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,527 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 76 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6049# Gvwr Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed antenna Exterior Spoiler Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Temporary spare tire Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Automatic Transmission Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission FLEX FUEL SYSTEM All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors 6 Cyl V6 Engine

