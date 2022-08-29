2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$19,888 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 9 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9201436

9201436 Stock #: 8465

8465 VIN: 2C4RDGDG7FR568465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 8465

Mileage 96,929 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.