2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,929 KM

Details Description

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

96,929KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9201436
  • Stock #: 8465
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7FR568465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8465
  • Mileage 96,929 KM

Vehicle Description

3RD ROW SEATING, STOW N GO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, DVD, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, LEATHER, WOOD TRIM, 7 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, AIR BAGS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, REAR DEFOGGER, TILT WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, REMOTE START, TRACTION CONTROL, MP3 CAPABILITY, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Engine: 6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
96929 KMS

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

