2015 Dodge Journey
Limited
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FT552645
- Mileage 106,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Mileage: 106,600 KM
Powertrain: 3.6L V6 | Automatic | Front-Wheel Drive
VIN: 3C4PDCCG8FT552645
Exterior / Interior: Red / Black Cloth
Seating Capacity: 7 Passengers
Doors: 4
3.6L V6 Gas Engine
Front-Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Traction Control
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Air Conditioning (Front & Rear)
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver’s Seat
Heated Front Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seating (7 Passenger)
AM/FM/CD Radio
Satellite Radio
Reverse Camera
Parking Distance Control
Keyless Go
Remote Start
Power Windows
Power Locks
