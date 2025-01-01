Menu
<h2 data-start=141 data-end=184><strong data-start=144 data-end=184>For Sale: 2015 Dodge Journey Limited</strong></h2><p data-start=185 data-end=420><strong>Dealer #4660</strong></p><p data-start=185 data-end=420><strong>Stock# </strong><br data-start=210 data-end=213 /><strong data-start=213 data-end=225>Mileage:</strong> 106,600 KM<br data-start=236 data-end=239 /><strong data-start=239 data-end=254>Powertrain:</strong> 3.6L V6 | Automatic | Front-Wheel Drive<br data-start=294 data-end=297 /><strong data-start=297 data-end=305>VIN:</strong> 3C4PDCCG8FT552645<br data-start=323 data-end=326 /><strong data-start=326 data-end=350>Exterior / Interior:</strong> Red / Black Cloth<br data-start=368 data-end=371 /><strong data-start=371 data-end=392>Seating Capacity:</strong> 7 Passengers<br data-start=405 data-end=408 /><strong data-start=408 data-end=418>Doors:</strong> 4</p><hr data-start=422 data-end=425 /><h3 data-start=427 data-end=462>🔧 <strong data-start=434 data-end=462>Performance & Mechanical</strong></h3><ul data-start=463 data-end=628><li data-start=463 data-end=485><p data-start=465 data-end=485>3.6L V6 Gas Engine</p></li><li data-start=486 data-end=507><p data-start=488 data-end=507>Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=508 data-end=534><p data-start=510 data-end=534>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-start=535 data-end=553><p data-start=537 data-end=553>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=554 data-end=572><p data-start=556 data-end=572>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=573 data-end=593><p data-start=575 data-end=593>Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=594 data-end=628><p data-start=596 data-end=628>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li></ul><hr data-start=630 data-end=633 /><h3 data-start=635 data-end=676>🎮 <strong data-start=642 data-end=676>Interior Comfort & Convenience</strong></h3><ul data-start=677 data-end=856><li data-start=677 data-end=712><p data-start=679 data-end=712>Air Conditioning (Front & Rear)</p></li><li data-start=713 data-end=729><p data-start=715 data-end=729>Rear Defrost</p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=759><p data-start=732 data-end=759>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=760 data-end=783><p data-start=762 data-end=783>Power Driver’s Seat</p></li><li data-start=784 data-end=806><p data-start=786 data-end=806>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=807 data-end=822><p data-start=809 data-end=822>Cloth Seats</p></li><li data-start=823 data-end=856><p data-start=825 data-end=856>3rd Row Seating (7 Passenger)</p></li></ul><hr data-start=858 data-end=861 /><h3 data-start=863 data-end=900>🔌 <strong data-start=870 data-end=900>Technology & Entertainment</strong></h3><ul data-start=901 data-end=1019><li data-start=901 data-end=919><p data-start=903 data-end=919>AM/FM/CD Radio</p></li><li data-start=920 data-end=939><p data-start=922 data-end=939>Satellite Radio</p></li><li data-start=940 data-end=958><p data-start=942 data-end=958>Reverse Camera</p></li><li data-start=959 data-end=987><p data-start=961 data-end=987>Parking Distance Control</p></li><li data-start=988 data-end=1002><p data-start=990 data-end=1002>Keyless Go</p></li><li data-start=1003 data-end=1019><p data-start=1005 data-end=1019>Remote Start</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1021 data-end=1024 /><h3 data-start=1026 data-end=1057>🔑 <strong data-start=1033 data-end=1057>Power & Key Features</strong></h3><ul data-start=1058 data-end=1200><li data-start=1058 data-end=1075><p data-start=1060 data-end=1075>Power Windows</p></li><li data-start=1076 data-end=1091><p data-start=1078 data-end=1091>Power Locks</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1465 data-end=1468 /><p> </p><p data-start=1470 data-end=1640>📞 <strong data-start=1473 data-end=1487>Contact Us</strong><br data-start=1487 data-end=1490 /><strong data-start=1490 data-end=1510>The Car Guy Inc.</strong><br data-start=1510 data-end=1513 />📍 <strong data-start=1516 data-end=1556>2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5</strong><br data-start=1556 data-end=1559 />📞 <strong data-start=1562 data-end=1572>Phone:</strong> 204-255-1297</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

  11. 1757196527
  12. 1757196527
  13. 1757196527
  14. 1757196527
  15. 1757196527
