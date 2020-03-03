Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,408KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4794273
  • Stock #: 395675
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9FT626526
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we are now APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please contact us at (204) 615-6979 to book.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 78 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • 4.3" Touchscreen
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

