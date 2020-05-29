+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start
Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!
Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 79,184 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.76 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $23830 ). See dealer for details.
