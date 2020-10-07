Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

87,428 KM

Details Description Features

$16,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,904

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD*7 Passenger/Local Vehicle/Heated Steering*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD*7 Passenger/Local Vehicle/Heated Steering*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6099369
  2. 6099369
  3. 6099369
  4. 6099369
  5. 6099369
  6. 6099369
  7. 6099369
  8. 6099369
  9. 6099369
  10. 6099369
  11. 6099369
  12. 6099369
  13. 6099369
  14. 6099369
  15. 6099369
  16. 6099369
  17. 6099369
  18. 6099369
  19. 6099369
  20. 6099369
  21. 6099369
  22. 6099369
  23. 6099369
  24. 6099369
  25. 6099369
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$16,904

+ taxes & licensing

87,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6099369
  • Stock #: F3NE5U
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2FT646408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NE5U
  • Mileage 87,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers, Touchscreen With Bluetooth, And 7 Passenger. Low Payments Combined With Big Features Make This Journey A Easy Choice ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today !
2015 Dodge Journey. R/T Package. All Wheel Drive. 3.6 Liter Pentastar V6 Engine. Automatic Transmission. Leather 7 Passenger Seating. Heated Front Seat's. Heated Steering Wheel. U Connect 8.4 Inch Touchscreen. Tri Zone Climate. Power Driver Seat. Voice Activated Bluetooth System. And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Rio5 LX+ | ...
 34,392 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey R...
 87,428 KM
$16,904 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 100,186 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory