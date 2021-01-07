Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

116,940 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T | Heated Steering | 7 Pass | Rear DVD |

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T | Heated Steering | 7 Pass | Rear DVD |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6559819
  • Stock #: F3U69H
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4FT522074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U69H
  • Mileage 116,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 1578 kilometers below market average!

2015 Dodge Journey R/T Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Fathom Blue Pearlcoat

AWD, 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, 7 Speakers, 7-Passenger Flexible Seating Group, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, DVD-Audio, Easy Entry Seat, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear Seat Video Group, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 19" x 7" Aluminum, Wireless Headphones.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai


The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Power Locks
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Engine-6 Cyl-V6
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Audio-Upgrade Sound System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Parking Aid Sensor
Wheels: 19" x 7" Aluminum
Luggage Rack/Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

