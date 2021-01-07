2015 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Locks Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Engine-6 Cyl-V6 Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat Trim-Leather Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Windows-Deep Tinted Audio-Upgrade Sound System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Parking Aid Sensor Wheels: 19" x 7" Aluminum Luggage Rack/Roof Rack

