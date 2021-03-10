Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

84,910 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD, SUNROOF, 7 PASS

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD, SUNROOF, 7 PASS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

84,910KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6742394
  Stock #: 5951
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG5FT535951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5951
  • Mileage 84,910 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE JOURNEY R/T



BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, OVERHEAD MONITORS, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), LEATHER, POWER MOONROOF, 7 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, REMOTE START, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, KEYLESS GO, TILT WHEEL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TILT WHEEL YES, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH YES, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS


___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

