Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

96,676 KM

Details Description Features

$13,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,992

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

CVP* Air Conditioning/Automatic Transmission

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

CVP* Air Conditioning/Automatic Transmission

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 7489179
  2. 7489179
  3. 7489179
  4. 7489179
  5. 7489179
  6. 7489179
  7. 7489179
  8. 7489179
  9. 7489179
  10. 7489179
  11. 7489179
  12. 7489179
  13. 7489179
  14. 7489179
  15. 7489179
  16. 7489179
  17. 7489179
  18. 7489179
  19. 7489179
  20. 7489179
  21. 7489179
  22. 7489179
  23. 7489179
  24. 7489179
  25. 7489179
  26. 7489179
Contact Seller

$13,992

+ taxes & licensing

96,676KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7489179
  • Stock #: 25017a
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB4FT518435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,676 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 Savings ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS Hurry in and see this ''BUDGET FRIENDLY yet EQUALLY FUNCTIONAL'' 2015 Dodge Journey CVP,. Equipped with basic features you need such as AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2018 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 27,900 KM
$33,887 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 13,998 KM
$20,697 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 14,056 KM
$49,388 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory