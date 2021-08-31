2015 Dodge Journey

Sale $17,208 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 4 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

7594723 Stock #: F46RV3

F46RV3 VIN: 3C4PDDFG3FT651245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,450 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3 Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 19" x 7" Aluminum Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.