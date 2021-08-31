2015 Dodge Journey

- Listing ID: 7982274
- Stock #: F4A88J
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB3FT700577
-
Exterior Colour
Blue Streak Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
121,333 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver visor vanity mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.