2015 Dodge Journey

121,333 KM

$11,942

$11,942

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Sale

$11,942

121,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982274
  • Stock #: F4A88J
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB3FT700577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,333 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.28 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
1003# Maximum Payload
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4.3" Touchscreen
Driver visor vanity mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

