Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

70,566 KM

Details

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8555933
  2. 8555933
  3. 8555933
  4. 8555933
  5. 8555933
  6. 8555933
  7. 8555933
Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

70,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8555933
  • Stock #: 22192
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5FT588090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Pitch Black]
  • Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22192
  • Mileage 70,566 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2016 Buick Verano Co...
 60,881 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX+
 149,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 126,955 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory