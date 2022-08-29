Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

73,206 KM

Details Description Features

$20,100

+ tax & licensing
$20,100

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$20,100

+ taxes & licensing

73,206KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9072358
  Stock #: F4R2M1
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG1FT709417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,206 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Journey R/T Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Key Features:
- Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
- Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control
- Bluetooth Capability
- Fog Lights
- Backup Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
368w Regular Amplifier
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

