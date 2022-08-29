2015 Dodge Journey

Listing ID: 9072358 Stock #: F4R2M1 VIN: 3C4PDDFG1FT709417
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
73,206 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
