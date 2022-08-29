2015 Dodge Journey

$20,100 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 2 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9072358

9072358 Stock #: F4R2M1

F4R2M1 VIN: 3C4PDDFG1FT709417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 73,206 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rack CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer Cargo Net Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Park-Sense rear park assist system 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 368w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3 Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

