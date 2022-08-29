$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
247,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9288583
- Stock #: 227411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
Granite Crystal Metallic
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Garmin Navigation System For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Port...
6 PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Screen
