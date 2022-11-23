Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

30,250 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

30,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9412147
  Stock #: P10526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Granite Crystal Metallic
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

