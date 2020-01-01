Menu
2015 Fiat 500

57,000 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

L Lounge - Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav, Beats Stereo

L Lounge - Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav, Beats Stereo

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6294036
  • Stock #: SCV5092
  • VIN: ZFBCFACH9FZ030477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blu Chiaro
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5092
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2015 FIAT 500L please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

