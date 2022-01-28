2015 Fiat 500

Sale $13,659 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8162533

8162533 Stock #: F4CVRR

F4CVRR VIN: ZFBCFACH7FZ034480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bianco (White)

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,445 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.83 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.4L 16V MultiAir Turbo I-4 Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Spare Tire Mobility Kit Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Analog Appearance 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Conversation Mirror, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

