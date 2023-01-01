Menu
2015 Ford Edge

145,091 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge

SEL

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMTK3J96FBB86314

  • Exterior Colour Black[Tuxedo Black Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,091 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 Ford Edge