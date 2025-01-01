Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Edge

147,000 KM

Details Features

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
13074307

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1760558401
  2. 1760558401
  3. 1760558401
  4. 1760558401
  5. 1760558401
  6. 1760558401
  7. 1760558401
  8. 1760558401
  9. 1760558401
  10. 1760558401
  11. 1760558401
  12. 1760558401
  13. 1760558401
  14. 1760558401
  15. 1760558401
  16. 1760558401
  17. 1760558401
  18. 1760558401
  19. 1760558401
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,000KM
VIN 2FMTK4J91FBB23885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Edge SEL 147,000 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL 92,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fiesta S for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford Fiesta S 192,000 KM $6,450 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2015 Ford Edge