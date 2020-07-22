Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Edge

114,412 KM

Details Description Features

$20,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 5635674
  2. 5635674
  3. 5635674
  4. 5635674
  5. 5635674
  6. 5635674
  7. 5635674
  8. 5635674
  9. 5635674
  10. 5635674
  11. 5635674
  12. 5635674
  13. 5635674
  14. 5635674
  15. 5635674
  16. 5635674
  17. 5635674
  18. 5635674
  19. 5635674
  20. 5635674
  21. 5635674
  22. 5635674
  23. 5635674
  24. 5635674
  25. 5635674
  26. 5635674
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$20,977

+ taxes & licensing

114,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5635674
  • Stock #: F3B9WA
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J80FBB86970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Clean Car Proof
Navigation
Leather
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear Vision Camera
Sunroof
Available XM Radio

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2016 Chevrolet Sonic...
 61,079 KM
$12,455 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLE...
 43,600 KM
$14,755 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 68,693 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory