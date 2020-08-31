Menu
2015 Ford Edge

76,371 KM

Details Description Features

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL Local One Owner Trade

2015 Ford Edge

SEL Local One Owner Trade

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

76,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5769993
  • Stock #: F3A361
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J8XFBB36478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 6 speakers and 6-month prepaid subscription to SiriusXM
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

