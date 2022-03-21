Menu
2015 Ford Edge

112,496 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

SEL* AWD/Remote Starter/Reverse Camera/SXM

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

112,496KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8663311
  • Stock #: 25533
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J95FBB75309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25533
  • Mileage 112,496 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * AWD, REVERSE CAMERA, SXM, REMOTE STARTER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see the ''VERSATILE'' 2015 Ford Edge SEL! Well equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE STARTER, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

